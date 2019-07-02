CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swagga Like Us: This Rapping, Dancing Weatherman Is A Whole Summer Mood 

1 reads
Leave a comment
Low Section Of Hip Hop Performance

Source: Dmitri Kotchetov / EyeEm / Getty

We all need a little joy, and light heartedness added to our days — and our local news anchors are usually the first people we see in the morning who can assist with that. 

Unfortunately, some news correspondents don’t have the kind of energy that’ll make you want to hop out of the bed at 8am and dance — but weatherman Nick Kosir sure does. The Good Day Charlotte meteorologist has gone viral several times for his rap impressions and dance skill, and now he’s back at hitting the latest viral dance move, “The Woah”.

Just last week, Kosir went viral again with his hilariously successful attempt at the “Git Up” challenge.

Let’s not forget the time he he killed it live on Good Day Charlotte with social media star Mr. Hotspot.

Nick can literally do no wrong. You know you’re pretty dope when you can get the entire (white) news team to do the Shoot dance live on air —without missing a beat.

As funny and rare as Nick Kosir is, he’s been doing his thing since before the phrase “going viral” was even a thing. Back in 2009, Charlotte natives donned him the rapping weatherman after his daily live raps about the weather became popular. 

So now you know that whenever you need a quick pick me up, just tune in to Nick Kosir and gets your spirits up. Summer is here!

 

 

Swagga Like Us: This Rapping, Dancing Weatherman Is A Whole Summer Mood  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close