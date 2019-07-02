CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Terry Crews Confirms ‘White Chicks 2’ Is Underway

5 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

White Chicks was received pretty well commercially upon its release in 2004, it won three awards and was nominated for 13 more– so why not do a sequel?

Fans of the movie directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, starring his little brothers, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, will now have something to look ‘White Chicks 2’ as confirmed by Terry Crews.

The movie, which was about two undercover FBI agents going undercover as white girls to protect them from being kidnapped pulled in a cool $113 million and grossed just over $70 million.

One of the more iconic scenes in the movie is when Terry Crews character, Latrell Spencer, takes one of the undercover girls out on a date, Marlon Wayans character, Kevin Copeland, is trying to make this date as unpleasant as possible. On the car ride Kevin turns on a pop station, in an effort to annoy Latrell, well the song that was playing was ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton, it created a great scene, and the song became closely tied to the movie.

Crews also told The Talk on Monday that White Chicks 2 could see a pop song performance — similar to his iconic rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” — saying, “I think the modern day equivalent to that might be the song by Carly Rae Jepsen ‘Call Me Maybe’.”

There have been no further updates, or details about the movie released. But as soon as we get more, we will update.

Check out Terry Crews reveal the news below.

 

 

Terry Crews Confirms ‘White Chicks 2’ Is Underway was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close