Irv Gotti Thinks Hip-Hop Will Embrace Lil Nas X Being Gay [Video]

Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records

Lil Nas X has once again shocked the world with a recent admission of being gay. Irv Gotti thinks the culture will not blink for a second.

TMZ caught up with the acclaimed record producer while in New York City. When approached by the cameraman he was immediately asked about the “Old Town Road” rapper’s sexuality to which he responded “you’re like the fifth person to ask me that”. Regardless of the repetition Lorenzo gave his two cents on the matter.

“We don’t care whatever he is – if he’s gay. It’s all good” he explained. Rightfully so the reporter kindly reminded him that Hip-Hop has had a long history of being misogynistic and the Tales producer was spot on with his explanation. “If it was 20 – 30 years ago it would be a shocker. [In] 2019 who cares?”

He went on to further the explain his stance. “It’s all good. Just be whoever you are and we’ll accept you.”

On June 30, the last day of Pride month, the Atlanta native confirmed he was gay.

While the announcement was met with much praise trollers will still troll.

You can view Irv’s interview below.

Photo: Nicky Nelson / WENN.com

Irv Gotti Thinks Hip-Hop Will Embrace Lil Nas X Being Gay [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

