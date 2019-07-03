CLOSE
Atlanta Krispy Kreme Will Deliver Doughnuts To Your House

Krispy Kreme store and brand logo seen in London, UK...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

All you Krispy Kreme feens out there rejoice. Krispy Kreme is now offering online ordering and delivery from select stories in Georgia. The popular donut chain will send donuts directly to your location for any order over $7.99 (plus a small delivery fee).  Do you live in vicinity of a Krispy Kreme delivery? Check out the list below

Here is a list of all Krispy Kreme locations in Georgia who deliver.

 

Maple Grove, MN. 4/23/02--Krispy Kreme made it's arrival this morning in Maple Grove. There were nearly 500 waiting in line when the doors opened at 5:30AM. A few had been there all night long. Krispy Kreme expects to sell at least a million doughnuts to

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

