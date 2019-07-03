Atlanta Krispy Kreme Will Deliver Doughnuts To Your House

All you Krispy Kreme feens out there rejoice. Krispy Kreme is now offering online ordering and delivery from select stories in Georgia. The popular donut chain will send donuts directly to your location for any order over $7.99 (plus a small delivery fee). Do you live in vicinity of a Krispy Kreme delivery? Check out the list below
Here is a list of all Krispy Kreme locations in Georgia who deliver.
- Athens – Atlanta Hwy
- Atlanta – Evans St
- Atlanta – Ponce de Leon
- Augusta – Peach Orchard Rd
- Augusta – Washington Rd
- Buford – Buford Dr
- Commerce – Hwy 441
- Decatur – Wesley Chapel Rd
- Duluth – Pleasant Hill Rd
- Hinesville – Oglethorpe Hwy
- Lilburn – Highway 78
- Marietta – Cobb Parkway
- Pooler – Tanger Outlets Blvd
- Riverdale – Hwy 85
- Rome – Turner McCall Blvd. SW
- Roswell – Alpharetta Hwy
- Savannah – Abercorn St
- Savannah – Skidaway Rd
- Smyrna – S Cobb Dr SE
- Statesboro – Northside Dr
- Stockbridge – Georgia Hwy 138
- Woodstock – Highway 92
______
