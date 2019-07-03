CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A$AP Rocky Arrested For Handing Out Vicious Fade In Sweden

If charged to the fullest extent of the law, the A$AP Mob boss could face a maximum of six years in the clink.

58 reads
Leave a comment
A$AP Rocky Performs At Le Zenith

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

A$AP Rocky truly showed what his compatriot A$AP Ferg meant when he rapped “Ride With The Mob” on the hook for his big single, “Plain Jane” after putting the mitts on a young man in Sweden. However, the footage of the fight has led to the arrest of the rapper and fashion icon.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement in Stockholm tell us … cops busted A$AP on suspicion of aggravated assault. TMZ broke the story … the rapper and his team got into the brawl last weekend.

We posted the first video of the incident, showing Rocky and his entourage tossing a guy and punching him.

Witnesses told us the fight started because the man was hounding A$AP and his team over a pair of headphones he claimed they had broken.

However, AR later posted a nearly 3-minute long video which showed the man had actually broken his headphones when he smashed them on the head of A$AP’s bodyguard. Even after that clear first shot was taken … Rocky is seen on camera playing peacemaker, trying to calm the situation.

According to the outlet, Rocky will be held for at least three days while authorities examine potential charges. If charged to the fullest extent of the law, Rocky could serve a max of six years.

Photo: Getty

A$AP Rocky Arrested For Handing Out Vicious Fade In Sweden was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close