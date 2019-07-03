CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

Zendaya Is In Paris Stepping On Necks With Her Fashion And Style

3 reads
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 : Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty


Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach are not playing around. The 22-year-old Euphoria star has been spotted in Paris attending couture fashion week events as well as a party celebrating her as the newest face of Lancome! We love how this Oakland born beauty is evolving on the style front, truly being one to watch, whether it’s on the red carpet or at the hottest events. Get into some of her best looks thus far in Paris!

Zendaya Is In Paris Stepping On Necks With Her Fashion And Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close