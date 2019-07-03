CLOSE
The NOLA’s Darling “She’s Gotta Have It” Sip & Shop Is The Beauty Event You Don’t Want To Miss During Essence Fest

NOLA Darling She's Gotta Have It Sip N Style Pop Up

Source: Urban Skin Rx / The Beauty Collective

Looking for a place to get tipsy, have your tarot cards read, and try new beauty products during Essence Fest? The Beauty Collective’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Nola’s Darling Sip & Shop experience is the place for you.

On Friday, July 5, Urban Skin Rx, The Lip Bar, Mielle Organics, EDEN BodyWorks, and Cee Cee’s Closet NYC, aka the Beauty Collective, will host a Sip & Shop from 1:30 pm to 6 pm that’s completely free and open to the public. Held at LMNO Restaurant at Le Méridien, the NOLA Darling-themed event will feature a live painter, tarot card reader, and a unique product sampling experience, all of which are inspired by the beloved “She’s Gotta Have It” character.

The purpose of the Beauty Collective is to create fun experiences that highlight multicultural brands and that’s exactly what the Sip & Shop will do. Attendees will have the chance to get their hands on pre-sale items that are debuting during the 25th Anniversary Essence Festival weekend on top of exclusive discounts. And, in addition to the digital activations, photo opps, and beauty consultations (you do not want to miss the headwrap tutorials), there will be light bites and free drinks.

MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful are the exclusive media partners for the Sip & Shop so stay tuned into our Instagram stories for a play-by-play of the festivities. And don’t forget to register here to attend the best Sip & Shop happening during Essence Fest.

 

The NOLA’s Darling “She’s Gotta Have It” Sip & Shop Is The Beauty Event You Don’t Want To Miss During Essence Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

