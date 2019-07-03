Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The “Love Reunion”

Entertainment News
| 07.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Singer Raheem DeVaughn is back with his 7th studio album The Love Reunion and it is amazing! The new project is saturated with DeVaughn’s signature sound but blends Afro-Latin, Caribbean sounds with what we can come to love with the D.C. native: Sangin’!

In the latest episode of “Voices,” DeVaughn breaks down why he has the word “Love” in all of his albums. We also get an idea about what does the word mean to him. He gives us the song that would be on his “LayList,” and why the “Ballad” is missing from R&B.

He also gives a shoutout so the person who holds down his “Love Life Foundation” and what’s next.

RELATED: Voices: Kirk Franklin “Don’t Just Preach The Gospel, BE The Gospel”

RELATED: Voices: Doug E. Fresh “Longevity & Flowers”

Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The “Love Reunion” was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close