Erica Mena Pours On The Birthday Love For Safaree Via IG

Just when it looked like the Safaree and Erica Mena romance was headed to the edit pile in a Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood storyline, the couple are on Instagram looking stronger than ever. Although Mena went ham with the dramatics and trashed some roses Skaff Beezy sent to apologize for DM creeping, the loving birthday shoutout to her boo for his 38th birthday seems sweet and sincere.

From Mena’s IG:

Another candle on your cake, but it’s so much more than that. Another year of amazing memories, inside jokes, uncontrollable laughter, and a new year getting to call you my lover. I spent days upon days thinking about what in the world I could possibly do for you that would make this birthday amazing.

At the end of the lengthy, Mena dropped a not-so-subtle hint that she’s trying to bring a baby into the mix.

Safaree fired back with a loving salvo of his oww on his IG page:

Before I always had feelings of uncertainty and doubt in the back of my mind and it always made me an emotional wreck.. but this year I am happy with no doubts and so grateful for where I am in life and where I’m heading! In a world where people lose there life for noting i don’t take anything for granted and am super grateful. All I can say is Thank you mommy and Thank God and thank my beautiful wife to be for making me feel complete in everything i Do.

Salute to Safaree on his big day.

