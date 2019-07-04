CLOSE
Test
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…
Here Are Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words After He…
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Reveals Motive, According To…
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
About Time: Black Women Are Front & Center…
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks…
[WATCH] Father And Chatty Son In Viral Video…
Future Meek Tour
Future and Meek Mill Announce Co-headline Legendary Nights…
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
Social Media Users Think There Is A Serial…
Lee Daniels Is ‘Beyond Embarrassed’ That He Publicly…
[WATCH] Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger…
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million…
5 Light-Hearted Netflix Picks, Perfect For After You…
Roots Picnic 2019
Ari Lennox Is Obsessed With The Sims 3…
Pro-Hitler Candace Owens’ Hateful Attack On The Central…
Meek Mill Has Been Granted A New Trial
Virginia Beach Shooter Got Into A ‘Violent Altercation’…
Witness Who Knew Virginia Beach Gunman Suggests Shooting…
Marines
Marines Discuss The Concerns And Multiple Opportunities Available…
Morehouse Grads 2019
Debt Free Morehouse Grads Plan On Impacting Their…
Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Had Tons Of…
Black Panther Special Screening
How Much Money Will Atlanta Lose If Disney…
Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside The White…
#BlackGirlMagic: 14-Year-Old Makes History By Getting Accepted Into…
Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About…
Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P.…
People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black…
6 items
Prayers Up: Rah Ali’s Child Died Minutes After…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Choose Your Reader App Builds Community Through Storytelling

“We have the ability to leverage the platform to create content and archive it for generations to come,” says Choose Your Reader founder Mike Coles.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Storytelling has long since been a rich tradition in the Black community. From the folktales shared by ancestors that have been passed down for generations to the new generation of musicians, poets, and writers, who are capturing their experiences through their artistry; oral traditions within Black culture have been instrumental in the preservation of our narratives. Entrepreneur Mike Coles is on a mission to elevate the storytelling experience, build community and preserve legacies through his app Choose Your Reader.

For Coles—a lawyer, screenwriter, and author who was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio—books were often used as an escape. He grew up in a town that was segregated and as a result was bussed to a school on the other side of town during his grade school years. He says that experience forced him to level up and sparked a passion for education. It was during this time in his life where Coles fell in love with reading and storytelling. Amongst some of the earliest books he read—which were given to him by his mother who earned a master’s degree in child psychology—were the Big Red series penned by author Jim Kjelgaard and the books The Call of the Wild and White Fang by Jack London. During his teenage years, he started reading comic books and collected hundreds of them.

Fast forward decades later and the passion for stories is something that has been passed down to his son. One evening, while getting his son ready for bed the 3-year-old child asked that Coles tell him a story. While Coles was headed to the bookshelf to grab a book, his son told him that he wanted him to make the story up off the top of his head. His son shared three things that he wanted to be included in the story—a baseball, softball, and golf ball. Coles’ improvisational skills led to the creation of a compelling story; so compelling that his son wanted the same story repeated the following three nights. Then his son began to ask that he add other elements to the story including illustrations. While struggling to find content to bring the story to life, Coles discovered there was a need for apps that featured stories which merged engaging narratives with good illustrations. He then developed the concept for Choose Your Reader in 2016 and decided to move forward with bringing the app to fruition.

Choose Your Reader gives individuals the ability to create and voice record stories to share with the children in their lives. Coles started out with the stories that he created for his son and now there are a total of 20 stories on the app; half a dozen of which are in different languages. The app features stories in English, Spanish, Russian, Mandarin, Arabic, and Hindi. Choose Your Reader was created to build a stronger sense of community. “People are becoming less connected and informed,” he told NewsOne. “Thinking about the legacy that individuals can leave behind, we can continue to build upon an oral tradition that is strong within the Black community. We have the ability to leverage the platform to create content and archive it for generations to come.”

Choose You Reader app

Source: Mike Coles

For Coles, Choose Your Reader is also about bringing diverse narratives to the forefront. He plans on launching a section of the app that will highlight writers of color. Through the app, he’s also helping writers lower the cost of distributing and promoting their content. He says a lot of content creators of color are locked out of the publishing industry due to a flawed economic structure and he wants to change that narrative.

Coles is also adamant about increasing the representation of Black protagonists in children’s stories. “Our stories have diversity and importance and are not monolithic. We tell the illustrators that diversity is important. We want to incorporate people of color into nursery rhymes and other stories that have been around for a long time. Nobody said what Little Jack Horner looked like, why can’t he be Black?”

As for what’s on the horizon for Choose Your Reader, Coles says he wants to work with schools in underserved communities so they can aid teachers in cutting the costs for schoolbooks and sharing compelling content with students to spark their interest in different fields. The app will also have the capability to track the progression of a reader. He’s aiming to have 100 books available on the app by the end of the year. The app is free through December.

SEE ALSO:

Pharrell Williams Launches Music Education Program In Partnership With Verizon

Family Of Authors To Launch Animated Travel Adventure Series

President Obama Delivers Remarks at the White House

8 Times Obama Showed Trump How Presidents Are Supposed To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

12 photos Launch gallery

8 Times Obama Showed Trump How Presidents Are Supposed To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

Continue reading 8 Times Obama Showed Trump How Presidents Are Supposed To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

8 Times Obama Showed Trump How Presidents Are Supposed To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

[caption id="attachment_3881734" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] While the differences between former President Barack Obama and Donald Trump couldn't be more pronounced, one of the many ways that the nation's first Black commander-in-chief set himself apart from his successor was how he observed the Fourth of July. The distinctions were ironic, at best, considering how Trump -- fresh off of committing potentially treasonous acts with murderous foreign leaders -- has repeatedly questioned the patriotism and citizenship of Obama. But as the country was celebrating its 243rd birthday on Thursday, Trump was preparing to show a North Korea-esque display of the country's military might. It wasn't cheap, either, with a reported cost of $2.5 million in funds that the Washington Post said was diverted by the National Park Service from "entrance and recreation fees primarily intended to improve parks across the country." That stood in stark comparison to how Obama rang in his eight Independence Days as president. Case in point: During his final Fourth of July as president, Obama welcomed popular recording artists Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monae to the White House's South Lawn and declared in part that "the Fourth of July is about family, it's about the American family, it's about us getting together with the people we love most." Fast forward to the present and Trump -- in between rolling out military weapons of war for the annual July Fourth parade in Washington, D.C. -- is busy tweeting divisive commentary about immigrants who are legally trying to seek asylum in America. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1146435093491277824 Obama's fateful words on July 4, 2016, were like those from his previous Fourth of July addresses: inspiring and "respectful," two words that are not typically associated with Trump. The "independence" celebrated every July 4th is "something that we have to fight for every single day," Obama said at the time. "It's something that we have to nurture, and we have to spread the word, and we have to work on. And it involves us respecting each other. And it involves us recognizing that there are still people in this country who are going hungry -- and they're not free because of that. There are still people in this country who can't find work -- and freedom without the ability to contribute to society and put a roof over your head or look after your family, that's not yet what we aim for." Of course, the proof is in the pudding. So please scroll down to see the golden standard for how U.S. presidents are expected to observe and celebrate the Fourth of July as Trump wastes precious government money on his own narcissistic desires.

Choose Your Reader App Builds Community Through Storytelling was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close