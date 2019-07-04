CLOSE
Kimbella and Juelz Santana Welcome New Baby Boy! [PHOTO]

Source: VH1 / VH1

Love & Hip Hop Star, Kimbella and rapper, Juelz Santana welcomed their third child Wednesday, Santana James. Kimbella took to Instagram to share the news.

The two announced that they would be expecting their third child on the Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 9 reunion. Shortly after, Juelz surrendered to authorities to being his 27-month sentence for weapons charges. 

Before he began his sentence the two made their relationship official and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in January.

Congrats Kimbella & Juelz!

