15 Year Old Atlanta Boy Shot Because He Was Setting Off Fireworks

A 15-year-old Atlanta boy was shot on the night of 4th of July at the Providence of Cascade Apartments in Southwest Atlanta. Police say the boy was playing with fireworks just around midnight when a man told him to stop. The boy kept shooting off fireworks when the man pulled a gun, shooting the boy multiple times, then fleeing the scene. According to authorities, the boy is in stable condition, but the shooter is still on the large. If you have any information, please contact local authorities.

