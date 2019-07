Kobe Bryant is a proud papa, a fourth time over. The future NBA Hall of Famer shared a photo of his new baby daughter.

The baby girl’s name is Capri Kobe Bryant, and she goes by Koko.

The cuteness levels are above average and remember that no matter how you feel about Kobe, kids are always in the no slander zone.

Congrats to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, who bundle of joy arrived on June 20.

Kobe Bryant Posts First Pic Of New Baby Daughter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

