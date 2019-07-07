Cardi B once again didn’t disappoint. The cardi experience is the elite experience. The rapper had fans raving about her headlining set, which was complete with a special guest, an impromptu wig snatch and plenty of twerking. She even took a moment and SNATCHED her wig off and threw it into the crowd.

I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

Cardi B Snatched Her Own Wig At Wireless Festival was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

DJ EZ Posted July 7, 2019

Also On Hot 107.9: