August 25, we will be singing “they say it’s a big rich town” for the final season. Starz’s hit original series, Power returns for its sixth and final season. Yesterday (July 6) the network unveiled the trailer for the show, and it basically proves one thing, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) can’t trust a single soul in his shaky circle, not even his own damn son.

All James St. Patrick wants to do is be a legitimate businessman, honor his deceased daughter by getting the Queens Child Project erected and be a loving father to his stubborn ass son Tariq. BUT, of course, that will prove to be difficult thanks in large part to his brother in crime, Tommy (Joseph Sikora) — now trying to cancel Christmas on him… AGAIN — to be the biggest dope dealer in NYC with the help of his boo Keisha (La La Anthony) who has a bone to with her best friend Tasha (Natura Naughton).

It also doesn’t help that Riq is out here looking like a watered down version of his dad by getting into the drug game while at the same time partnering up with those who want to see the patriarch of the St. Patrick family six feet under. We can’t forget that Dre (Rotimi) is still running the streets, and the Feds led by Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) are still hot on his tail and want to see the former drug kingpin in jail.

The 2:08 trailer confirms the return of Angela Valdez (Lela Loren) who was shot by Tommy in season 5’s “cliffhanger” season finale. Despite viewers thinking it was the end of Ghost’s legendary side chick, showrunner Courtney A.Kemp confirmed immediately that she would be returning for the final season so her presence in the trailer should come as no surprise to anyone.

So buckle up, it looks like we are in for a wild ride, season 6 will be bringing the twists and turns and somehow manage to spread it out through 15 episodes. Step into the trailer for Power’s final season below and keep it locked here for full recaps.

‘Power’ Season 6 Trailer Teases The “Final Betrayal” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted July 7, 2019

