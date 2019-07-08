The Lip Bar And Urban SkinRx Debut New Products At NOLA’s Darling Sip And Shop During Essence Fest

Following an intimate influencer brunch during the 25th Anniversary Essence Festival this past weekend, Urban Skin Rx, The Lip Bar, Mielle Organics, EDEN BodyWorks, and Cee Cee’s Closet NYC held a special Sip And Shop Experience at Le Meridien’s LMNO Restaurant Friday, July 5, from 1:30 pm to 6 pm.

Known as the Beauty Collective, the five women-founded brands joined together to combine their resources as small business owners to put the spotlight on multicultural brands during the biggest gathering of Black women in the country. What that resulted in was a Sip and Shop experience that more than 1,800 women RSVP’d for to get their hands on the products from these coveted brands.

In addition to exclusive discounts each retailer offered guests, attendees were among the first to get their hands on three new products debuted during the Sip and Shop. The Lip Bar revealed its first non-lip product, Fresh Glow, a bronzer and blush duo that comes in five different shades to perfectly match skin tones.

Urban Skin RX revealed its new Dermapeel Smooth & Glow Treament 2-Step system which consists of professional, at-home facial dermaplaning tools and complexion correction chemical peel pads that exfoliate and eliminate fine facial hair and dead skin cells to reveal softer, smoother, more even toned skin.

Additionally, Eden BodyWorks gave guests a first look at their new Papaya Castor line consisting of a scalp cleanser, foam conditioner, conditioning hairdress, scalp massaging serum, and nourish curl jam, all infused with papaya fruit and castor oil to help users experience less breakage and strengthen strands.

While sipping and shopping, customers bopped along to beats played by a live DJ and also got the opportunity to interact with some of the brands’ founders like Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar.

Source: Freddy o / Freddy OHer team was also on site to match guests with their perfect lipstick hue or bronzer+ blush duo shade to help everyone glow on the go.

Urban Skin Rx Founder Rachel Roff even did mini-consultations when bum-rushed by fans of the brand who stopped by the table to see what was new and ask for suggestions on what products they should use.

“Melissa and I, who have been friends for some years now have always been talking about how we need to come bigger and better for Essence because it’s exactly our consumer, multicultural women who care about the way they look, and beauty, and having fun, and spending money on their best life,” Roff said. “It’s really about just celebrating at Essence and making the most of the experience.”

That the Beauty Collective did with the NOLA’s Darling “She’s Gotta Have It” theme that was perfectly executed through all of the details throughout the venue including a live painter, tarot card reader, and the New Orleans-style street signs bearing each of the brand’s names.

“I’m very picky when it comes to visual details,” Roff admitted, sharing she still approves every visual for her brand. “I feel very proud of the way the event looks. I think it’s beautiful.”

The Lip Bar And Urban SkinRx Debut New Products At NOLA’s Darling Sip And Shop During Essence Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Brande Victorian Posted 13 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: