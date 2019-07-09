Get Free Chic-Fil-A Today! But There’s A Catch….

Chic-Fil-A is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day today (Tuesday, July 9, 2019 – open to 7:00PM) and they want to give you free Chic-Fil-A, but there’s definitely a catch…

In order to get your free Chic-Fil-A follow the steps below:

1. Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really).

2. Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.

3. Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)

_____

