California Police Are Investigating Fade Filled Hood Brawl At Disneyland [Video]

Things went very left last at an iconic amusement park last week. A fight that got very nasty is now on the radar of the law.

Today at the happiest place on earth. pic.twitter.com/79j2godsUz — 🐾OutSide🏊🏿‍♂️ (@ImReallyOutHere) July 8, 2019

On Saturday, July 6, a big brawl erupted at Disneyland. Several park goers were on site so the shocking melee was caught on film. In the video a man in a red shirt is seen arguing with a woman; she later goes to spit on him thus enraging him. The two start exchanging blows which naturally stuns everyone in eyesight. Soon after other family members jump into it turning things into a hood royal rumble. Unfortunately, the woman took the worst of the exchange as she is seen on the floor after more punches from the man.

Anaheim police department is now looking into the matter. Their official Twitter account posted a message saying there is an official investigation in place. “All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue”.

APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday. We responded to investigate. All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 8, 2019

Representatives from Disneyland have also commented. “Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department,” said Liz Jaeger.

