Say Hello To The Smaller, Cheaper, Handheld Focused Nintendo Switch Lite

The new leaner but still meaner Nintendo Switch Lite arrives September 20 and will only cost you $199, a whole $100 cheaper than the original.

Nintendo Announces Cheaper, Smaller Nintendo Switch Lite

Source: Nintendo / Nintendo of America

Rumors have been swirling for months about Nintendo dropping a new Switch model, today (July 10) the company finally unveiled a new cheaper, smaller unit the Nintendo Switch Lite and despite being a scaled-down version of the original, it still offers almost the same functionality of its predecessor.

The new leaner but still meaner Nintendo Switch Lite arrives September 20 and will only cost you $199, a whole $100 cheaper than the original. It will feature a 5.5-inch screen a slight downgrade from the Switch’s 6.2-inch display but will still run games at a resolution of 720p. The Switch Lite is pure handheld mode ditching the hybrid ability to connect with your TV via the dock, so think it of it as a better 3DS model.

Also gone are the removable Joy-Cons, rumble feature, and IR motion sensors. Don’t fret though, you can still connect a Joy-Con to the Lite as well as the pro Switch controller as well as the Switch Pro Controller, and the Poké Ball Plus. There might be issues playing Switch titles like Pokémon Let’s Go or1-2 Switch that requires motion controls. Another glaring omission is the four directional buttons which have now been switched out with a traditional D-Pad. Nintendo says if you do try to buy a game that is not compatible with the lite from the E-Shop, you will get a warning before you confirm your purchase.

Like its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch Lite comes in different colors a yellow, turquoise, gray model. A limited-edition Pokemon-themed design will launch alongside Pokemon Sword but will not feature the game in a bundle strangely. While it has not been confirmed by Nintendo, there have been rumblings of an “enhanced” version of the Switch coming for more passionate gamers. The chatter for that console hasn’t been as loud as it was for the Lite, but we won’t be shocked if it indeed is true.

You can get a glimpse of the console in action in the announcement video below.

Photo: Nintendo/Nintendo of America

Say Hello To The Smaller, Cheaper, Handheld Focused Nintendo Switch Lite was originally published on hiphopwired.com

