CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DMX Lookalike Wanted For Attempted Murder In South Carolina, Real DMX Has Questions

Thankfully the suspect did not make any growling noises.

3 reads
Leave a comment
DMX LOOKALIKE SKETCH

Source: Columbia Police Department / Columbia Police Department

Apparently the Simmons DNA runs long in the south. A man who resembles Darkman X is on the run for some gunplay.

South Carolina police are looking for a man who bears a very strong resemblance to rapper DMX. So much so that the lawmen had to clear the MC’s name after a sketch of the culprit was released. The department stated the drawing was completed “with the assistance of a crime witness” who said that the gunman looked just like the Yonkers native.

Columbia Police Department Deputy Chief Melron Kelly detailed the process that led to the doppleganger. ”We always let the witness dictate the process and how everything unfolds,” he explained. “We make sure the witness sees everything we do and is comfortable with whatever rendering that we make.” He went on to confirm that DMX is not a suspect in case. “I guarantee you he’s not,” Kelly said.

The official police report states that  “on June 19, 2019, CPD officers were initially dispatched to the 4400 block of Blossom Street. Upon arrival, they located the 27-year-old male victim outside of an apartment complex with an injury to the lower body.” The suspect is described as being a tall, slender black male, possibly 30-years-old with a short haircut and well-groomed beard.

If you have any tips regarding the crime you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

TMZ caught up with DMX who pointed out that you never see a police sketch with that much detail. He also made sure to let everyone know he’s in New York.

Photo: WENN.com

DMX Lookalike Wanted For Attempted Murder In South Carolina, Real DMX Has Questions was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close