Slim 400 Clowns Drive-By Shooters, Said They Had Wal-Mart Bullets

The rapper and YG affiliate thanked the hospital staff in a photo caption showing him recovering from the nine shots he took.

Slim 400 is still recovering from the drive-by shooting injuries he suffered two weeks ago, but he’s clearly on the mend after dropping an image on Instagram. The rapper and YG affiliate posted a photo via Instagram in recovery, thanking the hospital staff and also clowning his assailants by joking that they copped their bullets from Wal-Mart.

“I wanna thank the staff at the hospital for helpin me shake back I owe y’all #Roscoes or #TacoMell 4 life & God I thank whoeva was poppin 4 buyn them shells at walmart I’m here 4 a reason Hol’Upppp,” Slim wrote in the caption of the flick.

After being released from the Intensive Care Unit just a little while ago, Slim 400 definitely has a long road back to health. Hopefully, Slim 400 can return to the streets in peace and things don’t escalate.

