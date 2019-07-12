CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bye, JD: These Female Emcees Have (Stripper-less) Bars For Days 

Nothing's wrong with rapping about sex, but these ladies do more than just that.

6 reads
Leave a comment
The American Society Of Composers, Authors And Publishers (ASCAP) 26th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Looks like Jermaine Dupri has caused quite a stir on Al Gore’s internet. The music industry vet usually stays pretty low key, but as of late, he’s been a little more publicly vocal than usual. Earlier this week, JD chatted with People Now and dished on his feelings about the current state of female hip hop.

“I feel like they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s, like, strippers rapping. At some point, somebody is going to have to break out of that mold.”

Boy oh boy, did that strike a nerve. Many people assumed that JD was talking about Cardi B when he made the comment, and apparently so did she. The stripper turned rapper went off on Dupri during an Instagram Live session on Thursday.

“First of all, I rap about my p— because she’s my best friend and second of all it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear. When I did ‘Be Careful‘ people was talking mad s— in the beginning like ‘What the f— is this?’ ‘This is not what I was expecting”

She went on to name a slew of female emcees that don’t rap about “vajayjays” and stripping.

“I feel we need to put these girls in more magazines and blogs. Radio DJs play these girls. These girls can rap they asses off and they don’t rap about their vaginas and sucking d—.”

View this post on Instagram

SUPPORT SUPPORT SUPPORT

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

 

And Cardi has a point. You’d think that someone has seasoned as JD would do a little more research before discrediting an entire demographic of artists. But this just further proves that some folks are just out of touch with what’s going on today. But don’t worry JD, we got you.

Hit the flip for a list of DOPE female rappers whose subject matter will literally blow your mind.

Bye, JD: These Female Emcees Have (Stripper-less) Bars For Days  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close