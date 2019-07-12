CLOSE
Shordie Shordie Recruits Wiz Khalifa & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie for ‘Bitchuary’ Remix [Video]

Warner Records Presents The Warner House During BET Awards Weekend

New music from Baltimore’s own Shordie Shordie is here just in time for the weekend.

Warner Records’ newest signee secured features from both Wiz Khalifa and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie for a remix to his Captain Hook fan favorite “Bitchuary.”

The fellas trade bars on the ‘playettes’ in the game. According to Rap Genius, Shordie Shordie crafted the word ‘Bitchuary’ from obituary, meaning if the lady he likes, likes to look around, she’s dead to him. Harsh.

Press play below to hear the full track.

See Also: Shordie Shordie Is Bringing That Baltimore Sound To The World! [VIDEO]

Shordie Shordie Recruits Wiz Khalifa & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie for 'Bitchuary' Remix [Video] was originally published on 92q.com

