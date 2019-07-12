Voices: Finding Chaz French [Video]

Rapper Chaz French is preparing for a new album and his new single “Handful” featuring Rich The Kid is a tad different from what we are used to. What we will need to get used to is a new Chaz French. A Chaz who has found his pocket as an artist and looks to break out. Chaz speaks as an artist who’s finally comfortable and his time is now.

With an untitled new album on deck, French explains how is new outlook has influenced his new body of work, how fatherhood has affected his work and more.

