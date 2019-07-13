CLOSE
Piper Perv: R. Kelly’s Ex-Employees Handed Over 20 Underage Sex Tapes To Feds

The federal investigation led by the Northern District of Illinois office appears to be the biggest takedown of the R&B singer yet.

R. Kelly might finally face a level of justice unlike he’s ever seen in times prior in relation to his many ongoing legal ordeals. After the Feds took down the beleaguered R&B singer, details of the arrest have been coming forth, including some of Kelly’s former staffers handing over nearly two dozen tapes of him having sex with underage girls.

TMZ reports:

Gerald Griggs — who represents Joycelyn Savage’s family among others — tells TMZ the federal investigation run by the Northern District of Illinois uncovered over 20 videos of Kelly engaged with minors.

Both Griggs and our federal law enforcement sources tell us the tapes show multiple victims … and prosecutors confirmed with multiple witnesses the girls were underage. Griggs says several of Kelly’s enablers — past and present — flipped and turned over the tapes to investigators. He says those videos were exactly what the feds needed to secure indictments for sex crimes, including child pornography.

We broke the story last month … an ex-employee testified the singer regularly recorded his sexual encounters with underage girls, and believed the feds got their hands on some of that video.

Kelly is facing 13 counts, including four counts of producing child pornography, and two counts of receiving child pornography.

