Jermaine Dupri Creates So So Def Female Cypher After Criticizing Women Rappers

Jermaine Dupri caught an avalanche of slander from a bevy of women rappers after he criticized them and compared them to being like strippers. After getting a strong lesson on women in the game that can do whatever they want in music just like the men are allowed, the veteran Atlanta producer announced the launch of a new women-focused venture.

“After all the calls,DMs, angry tweets and other messages saying “I am a major gatekeeper in the hip hop world,why don’t I invest in a female who is out here hustling and making a name for herself?” I decided to create the #SoSoDefFemalecypher, details coming soon,” Dupri wrote on his social media accounts.

On Twitter, R&B singer 6lack checked Dupri on the curious timing of the SoSoDef Female Cypher.

women in hip hop don’t need representation/approval from men (ya cypher sounds more reactive than proactive). if u don’t have a fav artist that hits on the subjects u wanna hear, u could solve that wit a quick search & some support. plus, IF they do wanna talk about sex, they can https://t.co/9nX46FDUia — black (@6LACK) July 12, 2019

“[W]omen in hip hop don’t need representation/approval from men (ya cypher sounds more reactive than proactive). if u don’t have a fav artist that hits on the subjects u wanna hear, u could solve that wit a quick search & some support. plus, IF they do wanna talk about sex, they can,” 6lack wrote via Twitter.

Dupri fired back with, “You right!! they can talk about whateva they wanna talk about and I can have my opinion right ?” which didn’t endd there. 6lack returned fire saying, “sure, but “they all talkin about the same thing” ain’t accurate lol. i got an amazing playlist that i didn’t even break a sweat to make.”

Time will tell if the So So Def boss nails the concept.

Posted July 13, 2019

