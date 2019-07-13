CLOSE
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan Meals For The Homeless

Smith brought a pop-up food truck to Skid Row for his 21st birthday.

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith is no stranger to activism. Just months after he announced that he would be bringing a water filtration system to Flint, the “Icon” rapper is now using his platform and resources to help the homeless. According to People, Smith brought a vegan food truck to Los Angeles and fed the homeless for free.

The food truck was a part of Smith’s new venture I Love You Restaurant. Through the company, Smith wants to help individuals who are dealing with food insecurity by making healthy options free and accessible. I Love You Restaurant will have several pop-up food trucks that will serve the homeless population. The first pop-up took place on his 21st birthday on Skid Row. For Smith, celebrating his milestone birthday was less about partying and more about furthering his philanthropic efforts. “The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” he posted on Instagram. “Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc.”

As Smith grows his influence in the realm of activism, he’s also continuing to make waves in music. He released a new album titled ERYS on July 4 and will soon be hitting the road with Tyler the Creator for a tour.

Initiatives like Smith’s are needed and will be instrumental in evoking change. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are over 500,000 people in the United States experiencing homelessness on a given night. Feeding America reported that in 2017 nearly 40 million Americans—including over 12 million youngsters—lacked access to food.

Smith isn’t the only celebrity who is focused on fighting hunger. In May, NBA star LeBron James teamed up with Walmart for the Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign to address the hunger gap experienced by communities of color, children, senior citizens, and those living in poverty.

SEE ALSO:

Jaden Smith’s Company Is Bringing A Water Filtration System To Flint

LeBron James Aims To Combat Hunger In Underserved Communities

Essence Fest 2019

How The 2019 Essence Festival's Focus On Black Women Could Affect The 2020 Election

5 photos Launch gallery

How The 2019 Essence Festival's Focus On Black Women Could Affect The 2020 Election

Continue reading How The 2019 Essence Festival’s Focus On Black Women Could Affect The 2020 Election

How The 2019 Essence Festival's Focus On Black Women Could Affect The 2020 Election

The annual Essence Festival is a time to celebrate all-things Black women. That much is an undisputed fact. But this year's installment took on an added significance in part because of Democrats' apparent recent realization that Black women are the backbone of the party, which was in the beginning stages of its nomination process for who would run for president on its ticket next year. https://twitter.com/essencefest/status/1147636646743068672 And, of course, there is a Black woman who has continued to prove how formidable her candidacy is in the face of the standard political template of old white men running for president. https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/1147556131415498752 That woman, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was joined by three of her 23 fellow presidential candidates -- Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg , former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- over the weekend in New Orleans to plead their campaigns' cases to festival-goers eager to hear about policies that will behoove them. https://twitter.com/BetoORourke/status/1147655434473529344 They came with presidential policies, plans and proposals that clearly made Black women and people, in general, a priority, should they be elected, of course. https://twitter.com/Essence/status/1148036900969746432 But it may have been the presence of former first lady Michelle Obama that brought some of the biggest revelations into the 2020 election, which many people still want her to run for. Keep reading to see all the things we learned at the 2019 Essence Festival about the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 Election. Joe Biden vs. Kamala Harris was still fresh on the mind of people Michelle Obama refused to comment on the racially charged confrontation between the California senator and the former vice president during a Democratic debate last month. https://twitter.com/jeneps/status/1147706417505288192 Joe Biden apologized during a trip to South Carolina over the weekend for recent comments about pro-segregation senators that Harris called "hurtful." The absence of Biden -- the Democratic frontrunner -- absence from Essence Fest was noticeable as candidates tried to capitalize on the convergence of the powerful and proven voting bloc. https://twitter.com/PriscillaWT/status/1147928334866817024 Black maternal health matters Cory Booker spoke about the restrictive reproductive laws such as the one in Alabama that was disproportionately threatening the health of Black women and unveiled his plans to combat them. https://twitter.com/Essence/status/1147591485195464705 Warren also chimed in on the topic that has proven to be a top campaign issue for Democrats as Republicans keep working to repeal Obamacare and dismantle all aspects of the former president's signature health care law. https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1147570278777655296 Stopping the white supremacy movement Booker also unveiled his plan to stem the rising tide of white supremacy, something that has been linked to the election of Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/catchtheteaTV/status/1148214459128848387 Closing the racial wealth gap Talking about the racial wealth gap was a common refrain among the candidates who appeared at Essence Fest. However, it was the racial wealth gap along gender lines that took center stage as candidates repeatedly reminded people in attendance that Black women earn 61 cents on the dollar compared to white men. Harris proposed a $100 billion plan for Black homeownership, something that has been elusive to Black people in America in part because of predatory loans targeting them. https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/1147608948603850752 O'Rourke talked touted his plan to "end discrimination in the workplace" as a means for Black women, in particular, to make financial gains on their white counterparts. https://twitter.com/Essence/status/1148031783885332482 Mayor Pete stressed how important not just Black-owned businesses are, but also businesses owned and operated by Black women in particular. https://twitter.com/PeteButtigieg/status/1147994418659680256 But Warren, who seemingly has based most of her career on consumer protection, came with what appeared to be the most comprehensive proposal to close the racial wealth gap. The Massachusetts senator released a plan called "valuing the work of women of color" that she would achieve "on day one of the Warren Administration to boost wages for women of color and open up new pathways to the leadership positions they deserve." https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1147663144774492160 While there is a long way to go before Democrats choose their candidate to run against Trump, the fact that Black women and the overall Black vote is being valued so much so early in the process can only bode well for a portion of the population that has been historically underserved and neglected. Scroll down to see each of the candidates' speeches at this year's Essence Festival as well as Michelle Obama's complete interview with Gayle King.

Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan Meals For The Homeless was originally published on newsone.com

