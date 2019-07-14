CLOSE
Lil Wayne Not Quitting Summer Tour With Blink-182

Fale alarm, nothing to see here. Besides Tunechi in concert.

Lil Wayne (Swayne Carter Jr.) performs at Jiffy Lube Live Thursday evening.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Lil Wayne wasn’t serious, y’all. It turns out Tunechi won’t be bailing on his current summer tour with Blink-182 after all.

Late last week, Weezy left that stage after performing just four or so songs, while also noting he wasn’t sure if he’d be continuing the tour due to small crowd sizes not being his swag. His words, not ours,

However, Weezy took to Twitter to explain that he was going to thug it out and finish the tour.

“Yesterday was krazy!,” he tweeted on Friday, July 12. “But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!

Hey, the show must go on. Also, the direct deposit ain’t hittin’ if you don’t hit the stage, too.

 

