E-Scooters have been all the craze this summer, especially for tourists who come to Atlanta and don’t have e-scooters littering their streets at home. They come here, hop on an e-scooter and cause all of us havoc. Well, a young lady took that to another level when she decided to hop on a Bird scooter and take a highway trip down one of Atlanta’s busiest highways, I-75.

The woman can been seen in the video cruising down the highway without a care in the world. She later claimed that she had no idea what she was doing and ad gotten lost because the GPS took her on the highway. Check out the video below…

Tourist Takes A Wile Ride On Atlanta’s I-75 On A Bird Scooter [VIDEO] was originally published on majicatl.com

Majic ATL Posted 3 hours ago

