Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was killed Sunday night after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to WTKR, News 3 the Norfolk native was hit near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.
A four-weight world champion and an Olympic gold medalist, Whitaker achieved worldwide recognition. After retiring from the ring, he found success as a boxing trainer.
Whitaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.
He was 55 years old.
Latest…
- Tourist Takes A Wile Ride On Atlanta’s I-75 On A Bird Scooter [VIDEO]
- Lil Wayne Not Quitting Summer Tour With Blink-182
- Remy Ma Claims Alleged Fade Recipient Brittney Taylor Is Harassing Her Daughter
- Soulja Boy Getting Out Of Jail Early Because, Good Behavior
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By Motorist In Virginia Beach was originally published on kissrichmond.com