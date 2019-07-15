Megan Thee Stallion Tantalizes Hotties Senses With ‘Fever: Thee Movie’ Teaser

The summer is going to be getting extremely hotter. Megan Thee Stallion and iconic music video director Hype Williams are teaming up to bring the hotties cinematic heat.

The “Realer” rapper is showing no signs of taking her cowboy boot off summer’s neck. Yesterday, Megan The Stallion dropped the teaser for her ‘Fever: Thee Movie’ which was directed by the widescreen king Hype Williams. The 25-second clip gives fans a taste of what to expect from the X-rated film which seems to take its cues from 70’s blaxploitation movies is full of cameos from the likes of the Da Baby — who linked up with Meg on her next single “Cash Sh*t” — off her album Fever, Juicy J and more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Megan Thee Stallion moment if there aren’t any booties and twerking involved for the hotties to enjoy.

Consider our senses tantalized. While no date has been revealed, Meg promises the movie is “coming soon.” Thee Stallion is having a great summer, she was named to XXL’s highly debated Freshman Class, hit Hot 97’s Summer Jam main stage, named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist and just recently made her network television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Megan’s list of accomplishments will only continue to grow.

We are definitely looking forward to this movie though, it looks like nothing but the real hot girl sh*t we have come to expect from the Texas rapper.

Bernard Beanz Smalls

