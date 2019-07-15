CLOSE
Mountain Climbing Caucasity: Bhad Bhabie Thinks People Don’t Like Her Music Because She’s White

Oh THAT'S why?

Bhad Bhabie aka The Cash Me Ousside girl hit a lick, became a rapper and now has the never to think she’s actually talented. The successful struggle rapper thinks “people” don’t like her music because she’s white, basically.

The alleged MC born Danielle Bregoli took to Instagram to air her privileged grievances.

“Ya’ll will promote half these female rappers that dead ass suck ya’ll only f*ck with most of them cuz they pretty or you like they ‘style,’” she wrote on her IG story. “I promise you these bitches anit [sic] on that but when it comes to me a bitch that can really rap ya’ll don’t wanna f*ck with me cuz how I came up and bc I’m white.”

Oh that’s why? Not because she’s a privileged white girl who came to fame for acting a fool on Dr. Phil. Or that there are plenty of talented alternatives to listen to whose entire musical existence wasn’t pieced together by a record label.

Nah, it’s solely because she’s white. #SARCACM, in case you’re slow. Also, she’s 16, so there’s that.

Regardless, Bhad Bhabie just reportedly inked a $1 million publishing deal. So why is she mad?

 

