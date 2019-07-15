Nipsey Hussle’s Baby Mama Says She’s NOT An Unfit Mother

The unfortunate custody battle over NIpsye Hussle’s daughter Emani is still going and now his daughter’s mother is saying she’s not unfit but her lifestyle has drastically changed since Nipsey’s death.

via: TMZ

Tanisha Foster says in legal docs, obtained by TMZ, she and Nipsey shared responsibility for parenting 10-year-old Emani.

She seems to be rebutting the family’s contention she’s not capable of caring for the child, saying they are ignoring the fact Nipsey provided for her … setting her up in an apartment and providing for her livelihood. She’s insinuating she’s been cut off and that’s not what Nipsey would want. She also says, she’s not the only person involved in the case with a “problem past,” but she says she’s choosing not to “sling mud.” She says she can’t pay rent, she’s been cut off financially and is in desperate shape. Foster notes the lifestyle she and Emani were used to before Nipsey’s death won’t be the same … but she is willing to make it work to the best of her ability. She’s asking the judge to at least give her visitation rights. Foster says, “If everyone was truly interested in doing what is best for Emani, they would treat me as her mother and not in the manner that they have. Nipsey’s family was awarded temporary custody of Emani, claiming Tanisha is an unfit mother.

Bijou Star Posted 22 hours ago

