Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First Black Woman To Take On 007 Role In New James Bond Film

On Tuesday it was announced that Lashana Lynch would take the reign as the new 007 as Daniel Craig is now passing the torch along.

It was reported by British Tabloid Daily Mail that 007 would be experiencing a radical makeover in the form of 31-year-old black women and making history.

For years now it has been speculated that Daniel Craig’s last time on screen as James Bond would be in 2020 with the released of Bond 25, (this is not the official name, just the temporary name to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the British Secret Service Agent.)

According to the report, the upcoming, film will reveal Lynch as the new 007 with Craig’s character coming out of retirement to team up with her for one last mission.

The James Bond series has spanned over 60 years, with the first movie coming out in 1962, featuring Sean Connery. Through the years the show has developed a very loyal and protective fan base. In the series’ existence, six different characters have served as James Bond, all six have been white men. Back in 2014, it was reported by many outlets that Idris Elba would take over as the new James Bond, that upset many of the 007 fan base.o

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” a “movie insider” told the tabloid. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond, but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

Then in April of 2018 Elba came out and squashed those rumors stating that he is not interested in the position, saying “You’re THAT character, and known as that character for many, many years.”

The movie is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also a newcomer to the Bond series. The movie currently has a release date of April 8, 2020.

Darryl Darby Posted 19 hours ago

