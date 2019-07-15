Here’s How You Can Watch The ‘NBA 2K20’ Player Ratings Reveal Live

The basketballs have stopped bouncing in NBA arenas for now, but the folks at 2K and Visual Concepts are hard at work on the upcoming installment in the super-popular NBA 2K franchise. The studio announced at the beginning of the month that Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade are the game’s next cover athletes. Tonight we will find out what superstars ratings in the basketball simulator will look like.

The fun begins 8 PM ET/5 PM PT when Anthony Davis alongside NBA 2K developers will unveil the ratings for the “most anticipated” superstars in NBA 2K20 from Twitter’s San Francisco main headquarters. Joining the Los Angeles Lakers latest acquisition will be Ronnie2K, Alexis Morgan, and Chris Manning. Fans are encouraged to join in on the conversation by using the hashtag #2KRatings, where they voice their approval or disapproval of their favorite NBA players overall rating in the game.

Before tonight’s upcoming Twitter event, fans have already been treated to screens of how AD, Jimmy Butler, and Kemba Walker will look in the next installment in the 2K franchise.

Kemba Walker in NBA 2K19 (left) vs. NBA 2K20 (right) pic.twitter.com/mjy0oA6JM3 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) July 13, 2019

While some of me see this as no big deal, some players really take it to heart if they feel their ratings in the video game doesn’t accurately match their skills in real life. Kyle Kuzma took his anger to Twitter to voice his displeasure about being rated 78 in NBA2K19 while Ben Simmons was not too pleased about receiving an 87 overall rating in the game. No disrespect that is pretty high for a guy in the league who doesn’t have a jump shot…yet.

2k rating is disrespectful. Y’all will learn though 💪🏽👊🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 20, 2018

Ben Simmons was not thrilled to find out his NBA 2K rating 😂 pic.twitter.com/sQEb4Sbv0N — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) July 20, 2018

We are definitely looking forward to seeing all of these NBA players react to their virtual counterparts ratings, it’s definitely going to be entertaining. This is a clear case why 2K is more than just a video game, it’s a lifestyle at this point. We are curious to see what Zion Williamson’s 2K rating will be. To be apart of the moment, click here, NBA 2K20 arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC September 6, 2019.

