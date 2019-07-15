Ari Lennox Drags the Jermaine Dupri In IG Freestyle

Last week Jermaine Dupri found himself in the crosshairs of social media when he suggested that today’s female rappers are basically strippers with microphones. After getting called out by stars like Cardi B for his asinine comments, he went and launched a So So Def Female Cypher in an effort to calm criticism aimed at him—but Ari Lennox still wants more smoke.

Also, his cypher isn’t going to help.

Ari Lennox wasn’t impressed with what Jermaine Dupri was selling and took to IG live to spit a freestyle over Busta Rhymes “I Know What You Want” Instrumental and straight called Dupri a “sexist pr*ck” after stating “To me it seems like you hatin’/it seems like you don’t like how that queen takeover tastin’!”

Tell ’em how you feel, son! Though she was clearly having fun with the freestyle as she laughed in-between bars, Ari definitely made her point that in this era of the woman, female rappers can and will rap about whatever they want, however they want, and get that bag while they do so. So stop hating.

ari lennox made a diss song for JD 🤣 i’m crying this shit had me rolling 😂😂😂 #JermaineDupri #arilennox pic.twitter.com/hfqQtH5csf — Hot Girl Britt 🔥 (@B_r_i_t_t_96) July 12, 2019

Social media meanwhile peeped game and took to the net to slander Dupri for a bevy of reasons while calling into question his one-sided view on today’s state of Hip-Hop music.

Didn’t Jermaine Dupri cheat on Janet Jackson with a stripper???

You valued strippers over JANET MF JACKSON and have the nerve to talk shit!💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tKFOi4aSgy — slizzard kelly. 🔺 (@TheDreadheadRed) July 12, 2019

So I guess Jermaine Dupri is gonna skip over the fact that damn near every male rap is about popping pills, drinking lean, selling drugs, partying, and money. Typical misogynistic hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/2uIYCLDFhE — ⚡Jamocha Thunderclap 🍫 (@MirandaLovesGD) July 12, 2019

LMFAOOO @ Jermaine Dupri ignorant ass comment of female rappers only rapping bout the same thing when male rappers have rapped about money sex & drugs FOR YEARS. Oh the double standard. Anyways 8 female rappers have charted on BBH100 so far, the most in any year💁🏽‍♀️ — rojelio (@rojelioooo) July 12, 2019

Jermaine Dupri is the same short nigga that said Beyoncé will not be here in ten years. Years later in 2016, he was one of the opening acts at Beyoncé's sold out stadium tour lmao… His opinion on women artist is invalid. — Karabo (@Karabo__p) July 12, 2019

lol @ jermaine creating a female rap cypher. you can’t invest in nobody. worry about all those careers you promised those kids on that t.v show that have went nowhere pic.twitter.com/oGF0D3Cy76 — k💖 (@noguava) July 12, 2019

Top selling female artists: All rap about their pussy & stripper like shit…. Jermaine Dupri: they all rapping bout the same stuff it’s like stripper rap… Women: pic.twitter.com/H1tOEZPWgJ — White Henny Connoisseur (@shermstickz) July 12, 2019

