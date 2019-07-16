Here Are The Free Swimming Hours For Local Pools In Atlanta

With summer in full swing, a lot of folks are looking for funs things to do with the kids, but might not be trying to break the bank. We know that you can’t travel every weekend, so we decided to give you some info that might help.

All the kiddos love swimming, but pools can also be a smack to the budget, especially if you have multiple little ones. Here are some of the free swimming hours for local pools in the Atlanta Metro area.

1. Adams Park, 1581 Lagoon Lane

12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays

2. Anderson Park, 100 Anderson Avenue

12:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays

3. Candler Park, 1500 McClendon Avenue

12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays

4. Rosa L. Burney Park, 477 Windsor Street

12:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays

5. Grant Park, 625 Park Avenue

12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays

6. John A. White Park, 1101 Cascade Circle

12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays

7. Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Lane

12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays

8. Maddox Park, 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays

