With summer in full swing, a lot of folks are looking for funs things to do with the kids, but might not be trying to break the bank. We know that you can’t travel every weekend, so we decided to give you some info that might help.
All the kiddos love swimming, but pools can also be a smack to the budget, especially if you have multiple little ones. Here are some of the free swimming hours for local pools in the Atlanta Metro area.
________
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
_______
1. Adams Park, 1581 Lagoon Lane
12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday
Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays
2. Anderson Park, 100 Anderson Avenue
12:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday
Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays
3. Candler Park, 1500 McClendon Avenue
12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday
Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays
4. Rosa L. Burney Park, 477 Windsor Street
12:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday
Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays
5. Grant Park, 625 Park Avenue
12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday
Free swim hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays
6. John A. White Park, 1101 Cascade Circle
12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday
Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays
7. Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Lane
12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday
Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays
8. Maddox Park, 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway
12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday
Free swim hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST
Here Are The Free Swimming Hours For Local Pools In Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com