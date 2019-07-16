CLOSE
The Game Music Royalties Seized Until He Clears $7M Judgment

Priscilla Rainey won the judgement in a sexual assault case.

The Game has largely avoided paying off a massive $7 million judgment in a sexual assault matter involving a contestant of his now-defunct VH1 reality series, She Got Game. Although Priscilla Rainey was denied seizure of Game’s royalties this past April, it appears now she will have access to those monies until the judgment is fully settled.

A judge has ordered that rapper The Game won’t see a dime of his music royalties until a $7 million judgment is paid off.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles judge granted a motion brought by Priscilla Rainey, which will allow her to collect any money that comes in for The Game from his record label or royalties paid to him.

In essence, all money that Game will be paid from Sound Exchange and the Entertainment One label will be seized until the debt is settled.

