CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LAPD Says Nipsey Hussle Wasn’t Target Of Their Investigation Gang Activity At Marathon Clothing Store

Let Neighborhood Nip rest in peace.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Celebrities watch the Los Angeles Lakers Featuring: Nipsey Hussle Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 02 Apr 2017 Credit: WENN.com 

As suspected there are several layers to yet to be peeled on Nipsey Hussle’s murder. The law has confirmed they were keeping tabs on his movements prior to his death.

TMZ has confirmed that the LAPD had an open investigation on Nip’s crew and his retail location. According to the report the police were not eyeing the rapper specifically but all the alleged gang activity the Marathon Clothing store attracted.

To make matters even more touchy one of the website’s inside sources claims the investigation is now causing an uproar as the department was once commending Nip for encouraging local gang members to keep the peace. Hussle was an admitted Rollin’ 60’s Crip. His family closed the store shortly after his untimely death but the wears are still available on the Marathon Clothing site.

In June police confirmed the getaway driver in his murder was offered protection for her cooperation.

Photo: Danel Bailey

LAPD Says Nipsey Hussle Wasn’t Target Of Their Investigation Gang Activity At Marathon Clothing Store was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close