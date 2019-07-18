CLOSE
Scooter Rider Hit & Killed By Bus In Atlanta [VIDEO]

A man was killed this week after his scooter was hit by a bus at West Peachtree Street and 15th. Officials said the bus driver was making a right onto 15th Street, when he hit the man killing him on the scene.

This is the second scooter death so far this year, and far more people are being injured. Should it be made mandatory that you must wear a helmet with your scooter? Now that you have to ride the scooter in the streets, does that mean more deadly accidents? These are all fair questions as we see the rise of scooters in the streets of Atlanta.

