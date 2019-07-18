Kim Kardashian and White House Working Together to Free A$AP Rocky

Yup, you read that title right. According to reports the White House and Kim K are in cahoots to free our boy A$AP Rocky, as some headlines in 2019 are sometimes just too good to be true.

You may have seen Snoop Dogg’s plea on social media for the power couple to try and make enough noise to bring the rapper back home from Sweden, where he’s been detained for weeks following an alleged self defense situation.

Only time will tell if Ye and KK can get it done. Here’s to hoping that they do!

Matty Willz Posted 10 hours ago

