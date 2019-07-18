CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kim Kardashian and White House Working Together to Free A$AP Rocky

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion"

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Yup, you read that title right. According to reports the White House and Kim K are in cahoots to free our boy A$AP Rocky, as some headlines in 2019 are sometimes just too good to be true.

You may have seen Snoop Dogg’s plea on social media for the power couple to try and make enough noise to bring the rapper back home from Sweden, where he’s been detained for weeks following an alleged self defense situation.

View this post on Instagram

P. S. A. Free @asaprocky

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Only time will tell if Ye and KK can get it done. Here’s to hoping that they do!

Kim Kardashian and White House Working Together to Free A$AP Rocky was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close