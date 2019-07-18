CLOSE
National
HomeNational

You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich Is The Next Big Thing In Food

0 reads
Leave a comment
A turkey sandwich illustrates what to do with leftovers after Thanksgiving. Food Page illustration.

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Everyone’s taste palate is extremely different. Some foods, like Pizza for example, are a given; everyone likes Pizza. But some meals are certainly an acquired taste. Like pickles. Not everyone loves the salty, sour, sweet taste of pickles.

Then there are others who are fiends for the brined cucumber.

Pickle fiends, who happen to love pickles on a la carte or on their sandwich, are finally getting the best of both worlds thanks to one New Jersey restaurant. The signature dish for Elsie’s in Haddon Township, New Jersey is its pickle sandwich, which uses pickles instead of slices of bread.

According to the Business Insider, “the sandwiches’ vessel is two scooped-out halves of a kosher dill pickle, which comes in an original or spicy flavor.” The shop’s co-owner, Katherine Cohen, told the Today Show, “There is no bread in the house at all.”

She added that the restaurant goes through about 300 pickles per day, and they use kosher dill pickles, although they do offer spicy ones on occasion. Pickle lovers, rejoice.

But pickle haters, don’t sleep on the new trend just yet.  There are several benefits to eating pickles.

Studies show that pickle juice is also thought to boost digestion and immune function, while also reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease.

Y’all trying this sandwich, or nah?

You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich Is The Next Big Thing In Food was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close