NEW COUPLE ALERT?: Is Diddy Dating Lori Harvey?

Diddy

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty

Now if these two are in fact dating Diddy knows good and well his 49-year-old self is too old to be dealing with 22-year-old Lori Harvey…. but hey maybe they’re just homies (eye rolls)

Check out this video of the two of them together recently.

 

NEW COUPLE ALERT?: Is Diddy Dating Lori Harvey? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

