VIDEO: Ayesha Curry’s Struggle Milly Rock & Steph Curry’s Clap Back At Her Haters

Ayesha Curry stays trying it lol and this time she tried it with the ‘Milly Rock’ dance move that she didn’t quite nail but we have to admit it was a cute effort. What we really love is how her man Steph Curry posted his own video doing the ‘Milly Rock’ clapping back at the haters who had something to say about his wife’s dance moves.

See Ayesha dancing below then watch Steph coming to her defense as a real husband should!

 

 

#PressPlay: #Roommates, was #AyeshaCurry’s Milly Rock sturdy or nah? 😩😂

#PressPlay: #StephCurry says don’t come for #Ayesha’s #MillyRock & hits his own 😩😂 (SWIPE) #RelationshipGoals

[caption id="attachment_813823" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] UPDATE: And Steph Curry has responded (see bottom of post). Ya absolutely hate to see it, unless you live for Ayesha Curry slander. Steph Curry’s wife is seen in new footage Milly Rocking for her bae, and it’s all bad. Hey, dancing is [sort of] subjective, so if Steph loves it, that’s all that matters. However, the Twitter consensus is that Ayesha’s dance moves are all the trash. Blame Hot 97 for asking a question it damn well knew the answer to. https://twitter.com/HOT97/status/1151346215621189632 It’s not like it takes much for Twitter to gang up on Ayesha Curry, but once again this basically her own doing. If you don’t believe us, peep the slander below. Bruh…

VIDEO: Ayesha Curry’s Struggle Milly Rock & Steph Curry’s Clap Back At Her Haters was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

