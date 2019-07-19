CLOSE
Nas Finally Drops ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ [LISTEN]

God's Son gotta explain why he left so man of these on the shelf so long.

Nas' "The Lost Tapes 2" Private Listening Session

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The wait is finally over. Nas‘ latest album, The Lost Tapes 2, has hit all streaming services.

The Lost Tapes 2 album artwork

Source: Def Jam/Mass Appeal / Daniel Arsham

The project features a number of top-notch and truly iconic Hip-Hop producers including Pete Rock, the Alchemist, Swizz Beats and the RZA, amongst others, hooking up the Queensbridge rapper with beats.

Even Kanye West got a groove in, but the project is much better than that Nasir album from 2018 most already forgot about. This is a fact, it’s Nas’ lowest-selling album to date.

At 16 tracks the album still manages to clock in at just a minute under an hour. Try not to skip to the RZA (“Tanasia,” “Highly Favored”) and Pete Rock (“The Art Of It,” “Queens Bridge Politics”) joints and enjoy the ride.

Take a listen to The Lost Tapes 2 below.

 

Nas Finally Drops ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ [LISTEN] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

