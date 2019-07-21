CLOSE
Entertainment News
Swindler & Racist President Trump Says He’ll “Vouch” For A$AP Rocky’s Bail

A good deed doesn't make you any less racist.

President Trump South Lawn Departure

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Donald Trump wants a Black friend so bad, for political purposes, surely. The racist President with a knack for stiffing vendors said he told Sweden’s Prime Minister he would “vouch” for jailed rapper A$AP Rocky’s bail.

Cheeto took to Twitter to keep everyone updated as he allegedly pulls strings to spring Rocky from jail in Sweden, where he’s been since early July.

“Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly,” tweeted Trump on Saturday (July 20). “Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative….”

He added, “Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!”

However, the Swedish PM was not going for the jig, considering heads of states are technically not supposed to intervene such legal matters.

“The Prime Minister made sure to point out … the government neither can nor will try to influence the judicial process,” reports Page Six.

In face, Trump’s grandstanding may have made things worse. Also worth noting, Sweden reportedly doesn’t have a bail system.

So yeah, the racist Commander In Chief was once again tweeting out of his ass.

Free A$AP Rocky, though.

Swindler & Racist President Trump Says He'll "Vouch" For A$AP Rocky's Bail

