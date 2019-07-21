CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Marvel Announces Phase Four

0 reads
Leave a comment

Marvel has announced that the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ sequel movie will be the “first ever MCU horror film” & play up “the gothic, the horror”. Along with Blade, Marvel will be taking an interesting horror style phase. There is more planning is going into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than the future of the world. lol. Take a look at the movies to be released for Phase 4 down below.

Comic-Con International 2016 - Marvel Studios Presentation

Kevin Winter

 

 

Marvel Announces Phase Four was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close