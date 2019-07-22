CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested For Cocaine Possession

The Booger Sugar will get you arrested.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Netflix "High Flying Bird" - Film Comment Select Special Screening

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Actress Sonja Sohn aka Detective Kima Greggs from HBO’s The Wire and more recently Showtime’s The Chi was arrested for cocaine possession, amongst other drugs. She got pinched on Sunday morning (July 21) at around 2am in North Carolina.

According to TMZ, Sohn was arrested for cocaine possession, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The booger sugar charge is a felony while the rest are misdemeanors.

Details are scarce beyond her arrest at 2 am, and she bailed out 6 minutes later. She posted her $1500 bail and is due back in court for her arraignment on Tuesday (July 23).

Life comes at you fast. Sohn left The Chi after its first season.

 

Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested For Cocaine Possession was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close