CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A$AP Ferg’s Dapper Dan Gucci Basketball Set Is The Fit Of The Day [Video]

The Hood Pope has been crushing his looks lately.

5 reads
Leave a comment
ASAP FERG X REDLINE BIKES

Source: BMX / REDLINE BIKES / BMX / REDLINE BIKES

A$AP Ferg got Harlem going brazy. His custom two piece set is so fye that we wouldn’t be mad if Fashion Nova For Men jacked it.

As per High Snobiety the “Plain Jane” rapper had all the Paid In Full vibes when he debuted his new Dapper Dan creation last week. He was seen sporting a one of one Gucci basketball jersey with the matching shorts. The set is sky blue with rhinestones throughout the body; it is piped out with white and black on the trim. Both Dapper Dan and Gucci patches live on the thigh of the shorts and on the back of the jersey.

It is in commemoration of his Ferg’s newest single “Floor Seats”. He took to his Instagram to flex. @dapperdanharlem custom @gucci basketball 🏀 uniform. Designed by me! “Floor seats” out now!!!

In true Harlem tradition he busted out with another Dapper Dan set for his appearance at Complex Con in Chicago. This version was a navy blue with Japanese themed embroidered dragons and tigers.

You can check out “Floor Seats” below.

Photo: Lauren Cowart

A$AP Ferg’s Dapper Dan Gucci Basketball Set Is The Fit Of The Day [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close