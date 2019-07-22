The first trailer for Mr. Rogers’ A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as the beloved Fred McFeely Rogers has arrived. Yes, it’ll have you in your feelings.

While it’s not the biopic most people thought it was detailing Roger’s rise to heartfelt fame, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood centers around journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), who’s tasked with writing a profile on the iconic TV star. Ultimately what he ends up getting is some life inspiring lessons and witnessing firsthand just how beloved Mr. Rogers is by all who know him and are familiar with his show. This one definitely looks like a tearjerker.

Check out the trailer for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come Thanksgiving weekend.

Tom Hanks Brings The Feels As Mr. Rogers In ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted July 22, 2019

